SHARON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Medina County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage from the rollover crash that sent Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett to the hospital Monday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, after leaving the Browns practice facility, Garrett was heading southbound in his 2021 Porsche on State Road in Sharon Township when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, overturned and landed in a ditch.

According to a tweet from NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, Garrett swerved to avoid an animal in the road and overcorrected.

In the video, you can see first responders treating Garrett and a female passenger, who both sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Garrett’s agent told FOX 8 that he didn’t suffer any broken bones in the crash.

They were taken to an area hospital. Garrett was discharged Monday night.