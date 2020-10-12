Victory Monday: Breaking down Cleveland’s fourth straight win on the Orange and Brown show

Cleveland (WJW) — Four in a row! The Cleveland Browns are celebrating another Victory Monday as they win their fourth straight game beating the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday 32-23. This is the first time the Browns are 4-1 to start a season since 1994.

FOX 8 Sports Anchors P.J. Ziegler and John Telich went unscripted today talking about Sunday’s game. The duo had the latest on the Browns injuries, including Wyatt Teller, Greedy Williams, Ronnie Harrison and Baker Mayfield. They talked about the Browns passing attack against the Colts, and the big night for the Browns defense, which included two interceptions and a safety.

Take a break from the daily grind and enjoy another Victory Monday with FOX 8 at 3 p.m.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: