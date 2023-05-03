BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially signed veteran lineman Colby Gossett to a free agent contract.

He spent last season in Atlanta, appearing in all 17 games with four starts for the Falcons.

Now entering his fourth NFL season, Gossett previously spent the majority of the 2019 season as a member of the Browns’ practice squad.

Gossett was originally selected by the Vikings in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but was waived at the end of training camp that season. He later signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

The 27-year-old has played in 36 career games in the NFL with nine starts with the Cardinals and Falcons.