FRISCO, Texas (WKBN) – The Dallas Cowboys have officially signed former Cleveland Browns defensive end Takk McKinley and wide receiver Antonio Callaway to the active roster.

McKinley, a defensive end and pass rusher, spent the 2021 season in Cleveland after signing as a free agent. He appeared in 11 games for Cleveland last season, piling up 18 total tackles with 2.5 sacks, before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury.

Callaway is a former fourth-round pick of the Browns.

He spent two seasons in Cleveland amassing 51 receptions for 675 yards and 5 touchdowns. He was released by the Browns in November of 2019 after multiple violations of the NFL’s substance policy.