CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton has hosted everything from high school football games to the NFL to even some big-time concerts. Now, they can add a USFL Championship to the mix on Sunday as they host the Birmingham Stallions and Philadelphia Stars for the league’s first championship.

“All the marbles are on the table now,” said Stallions cornerback Brian Allen.

With the championship game just a few days away in our own backyard, it’s time to get to know the finalists.

Cleveland Browns fans will notice some familiar faces on the Stallions.

Linebacker Scooby Wright was a seventh-round pick of the Browns back in 2016. Cornerback Brian Allen was just with Cleveland this past season and was a draft pick of the Steelers in 2017, being selected in the fifth round.

“Great to be back here, great to be back in the city of Cleveland and Canton,” Wright said. “Would be really cool to just finish the mission and get that W.”

“Most of my time in the NFL has mostly been with special teams so I haven’t been able to prove what I can do at the position,” Allen said. “So getting out here, these coaches believe in me, give me the chance to prove I can be something other than a special teams player.”

The two lead the Birmingham defense that allowed just 16.9 points per game, the second-fewest in the league, propelling the team to a 10-1 record.

“We all know we can make plays and we make the plays that come to us,” said linebacker DeMarquis Gates. “It is good to get us rolling, get some energy behind us heading into this next game.”

They could have their hands full on Sunday though. The Stars’ offense is high flying, leading the USFL in scoring with 26.2 points per game led by quarterback Case Cookus who threw for over 1,300 yards with 12 touchdowns in just seven games.

“We have a bunch of playmakers on offense. As you can tell, you have two of them right here,” Cookus said. “Tight ends, running backs that can all break out for 50, 60 yard touchdowns at any point.”

Philadelphia went just 6 and 4 during the regular season, but after one upset under their belts already, they are looking to shake things up one more time.

“We are taking it one day at a time, focusing on the Philly Stars and not worrying about everyone else and how everyone else thinks of us,” said wideout Maurice Alexander. “So I think having a chip on our shoulder get us over the top and brought us together and gelled as a team at the right moment. Now we have four quarters to get it over the top.”