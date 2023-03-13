HOUSTON, Texas (WKBN) – Two former Cleveland Browns have found a new NFL home in Houston.

NFL Network is reporting that defensive end Chase Winovich and quarterback Case Keenum have reportedly agreed to free agent deals with the Texans.

Winovich, who agreed to a one-year deal worth $2.75 million, was acquired by Cleveland in a trade with the Patriots last offseason. The former third-round pick battled a hamstring injury last season and appeared in just eight games. He finished the season with 20 tackles and one sack.

Keenum spent the 2020-21 season with the Browns after signing in as a free agent in 2020. The 35-year-old was traded to Buffalo last offseason in exchange for a seventh-round draft choice.

In two seasons in Cleveland, Keenum appeared in nine games with two starts. He threw three touchdown passes with one interception.