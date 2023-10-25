BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The National Football League announced on Wednesday that Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the second straight week.

In last Sunday’s win over the Colts, Garrett finished with nine tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one pass defensed, and one blocked field goal. It is Garrett’s third career Defensive Player of the Week award.

Hopkins made all four of his field goal attempts on Sunday and also set an NFL record with at least one 50-plus yard field goal in five consecutive games. He also added three extra points in the victory.

It marks the first time since 1994 that the Browns have had two AFC Player of the Week honors in the same week. Linebacker Pepper Johnson and punt returner Eric Metcalf did so in 1994.