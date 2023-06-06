CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN)- According to News 5 in Cleveland, two Browns players had their vehicles stolen Sunday and one of them was robbed at gunpoint.

Reports said that cornerback Greg Newsome and running back Demetric Felton had their cars stolen.

Felton’s car was stolen earlier in the morning. Reports said that Newsome’s vehicle was stolen at gunpoint Sunday night.

There have been three vehicle thefts of Browns players this year. In January, QB Deshaun Watson’s truck was one of multiple vehicles reportedly stolen from a luxury car dealership.

Newsome was taken as the 26th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Felton was taken with the 211th pick in the same draft.