BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Tuesday that defensive ends Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas suffered significant knee injuries last week and will be out for an extended period of time.

Both players are expected to miss the start of the regular season.

Wright was a third-round draft pick of the Browns in 2022. He played in all 17 games for Cleveland during his rookie campaign, finishing with 13 tackles with five passes defended.

Thomas was a seventh-round draft pick in 2022. He appeared in 10 games and finished with one sack for the Browns.

Due to these injuries, the Browns signed defensive end Charles Wiley on Monday morning.