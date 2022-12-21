BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns will be sending three players to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Defensive end Myles Garrett, guard Joel Bitonio and running back Nick Chubb will all represent Cleveland for the third consecutive season.

WR Amari Cooper, T Jack Conklin, CB Denzel Ward, G Wyatt Teller and TE David Njoku were also selected as alternates.

Garrett, who earned the most votes among all AFC edge rushers, has earned his fourth Pro Bowl bid. He has piled up 13.5 sacks on the season to this point.

Bitonio was voted to his fifth straight Pro Bowl.

Chubb is going for the fourth time in his career. He has amassed 1,252 rushing yards, which is third-best in the NFL. He has scored 12 touchdowns, which has tied his career high.

The traditional Pro Bowl game will be replaced by four days of activities, which will culminate with an AFC vs. NFC Flag Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 5.