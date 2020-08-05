‘The season shouldn’t happen,’ Odell Beckham Jr. tells the Wall Street Journal

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Odell Beckham Jr. spoke candidly during a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, saying he believes the National Football League should not play the 2020-2021 season.

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver (who doesn’t plan on going anywhere, as seen in the video above) said that during the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, he thinks league leadership is only worried about money and not the health and safety of its football players.

“Obviously with everything that’s going on, it doesn’t make sense why we’re trying to do this. I can understand basketball was already in the playoffs. Five-on-five basketball in an arena is going to be more intense than regular-season games. Hooping is different than playing an eleven-on-eleven contact sport where there’s 80 people in a locker room. We’re not ready for football season. So why are we trying to push forward? It’s obviously for their money. And that bothers me because there’s always been this—and I hate saying it like that—but the owners’ [attitude is], ‘Oh we own you guys,’ and just kind of that unfairness going on that they don’t see us as human. I just feel like the season shouldn’t happen and I’m prepared for it to not happen and I wouldn’t mind not having it.” -Odell Beckham Jr.

The Browns are still scheduled to play their first game of the season in Baltimore on Sept. 13, although all preseason games were canceled.

