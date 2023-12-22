HOUSTON, Texas (WKBN) – Houston Texans starting quarterback CJ Stroud has been officially ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

The former Ohio State standout remains in concussion protocol and will miss a second consecutive game. He suffered the concussion on Dec. 10 in a 30-6 loss to the Jets.

For the second straight week, the Texans will turn to veteran backup Case Keenum to start at quarterback.

Keenum spent two seasons as the backup quarterback in Cleveland in 2020 and 2021. He appeared in nine games with two starts for the Browns tossing for 508 yards and three touchdowns.

The veteran led the Texans to an overtime win over Tennessee last Sunday. He completed 23=36 passes for 229 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Browns will visit the Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.