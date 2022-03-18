(WKBN) – The Tennessee Titans have signed former Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the one-year deal is worth $6 million, citing a source.

Hooper, a former two-time Pro Bowler with Atlanta, spent two seasons in Cleveland after signing as an unrestricted free agent in 2020. He finished his time with the Browns with 84 receptions, 780 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Browns previously placed the franchise tag on tight end David Njoku, with former fourth-round pick Harrison Bryant likewise on the roster at the position.