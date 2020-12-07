Stefanski shows smart leadership in a stellar season as Cleveland Browns make statement win over Titans

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – “The first half was unbelievable.”

Former Cleveland running back Greg Pruitt watched the Browns shut down the Tennessee Titans in Nashville Sunday as stunned as the rest of the sports world.

Both teams went into the game 8-3, but the Titans were the heavy favorite.

It was a world of difference since 2019 when they came to Cleveland and brought a painful 43-13 loss to start the season.

A lot has changed for the Browns during that time. Most notably, a new head coach in Kevin Stefanski.

“Great play calling,” Pruitt said of Stefanski’s performance Sunday.

The first-time head coach hasn’t just gotten the Browns to a winning season. He’s pushed them to a playoff-caliber season.

In a season challenged by COVID-19, virtual meetings, and injuries for key players, Stefanski has led the team with a steady hand.

He takes responsibility in postgame interviews about how getting better starts with him, and his demeanor has clearly made an impact on the tone of the team.

“We have to finish better, and it starts with me, 100 percent,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said after the game.

Stefanski talks about going 1-0 every week, and you hear other players repeat that message.

“We are just hoping to be 1-0 after next Monday,” DE Myles Garrett said after the game.

RB Nick Chubb says Stefanski is aggressive in his play calls.

“He told us he was going to be aggressive, and that is what he was. We had some trick plays, and we were going for it on fourth down no matter what. Whatever he says, he sticks with it,” Chubb shared.

“Almost perfect,” Pruitt said on FOX 8 of the Browns performance.

“Good teams win games they’re supposed to, and they knock off some of the teams people don’t expect them to, and that’s where the Browns are right now,” said Pruitt.

“We’re going to win Baltimore or Pittsburgh,” Pruitt predicted.

LB Mack Wilson is being evaluated for concussion after Sunday’s game.

The Cleveland Browns (9-3) host the Baltimore Ravens (6-5) in a Monday Night Football matchup at FirstEnergy Stadium in one week.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. Monday, December 14.

They play at the Giants, at the Jets, and close the regular season hosting the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers.