CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After multiple reports that Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper would play on Thursday night, he has officially been ruled inactive and will not play against the New York Jets.

Before pregame warmups, both Mike Garafolo with the NFL Network and Browns insider for the OBR Report and 247 Sports Brad Stainbrook confirmed that Cooper would be good to go barring any setbacks.

But after a workout on the field, the team officially ruled Cooper out for the game a little over an hour before kickoff.

The reigning AFC Offensive Player of the Week was listed as questionable all week after his record setting 11 catch 265 yard and 2 touchdown performance.

Also in last week’s win, Cooper became the first receiver in Browns history to record back to back 1,000 yard seasons.

The Browns and Jets kickoff at 8:15 pm in Cleveland with the game available on Amazon Prime.