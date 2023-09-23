CLEVELAND (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb is believed to have only torn his MCL after being carted off with a left knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to multiple national reports.

ESPN NFL Senior Insider Adam Schefter reports doctors believe he did not tear his ACL during the injury, but they will know for certain when Chubb has surgery, which is expected to be later this week.

If it is indeed only the torn MCL, the expected recovery time for the All-Pro running back is expected to be six to eight months.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport is also reporting the MRI revealed that Chubb did not dislocate his knee cap, along with other ligaments appearing intact.

While Rapoport also added did add there is always a chance doctor opt for a full ACL reconstruction.

In the wake of the injury, the Browns signed Kareem Hunt to bolster the running back room after Jerome Ford was named this week’s starter by head coach Kevin Stefanski.

On Friday, Stefanski said Hunt will play in the week three game against the Tennessee Titans after first re-joining the team on Wednesday.

The Browns and Titans will kickoff on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The game will be televised locally on WKBN-27.