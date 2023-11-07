FLORHAM Park, New Jersey (WKBN – Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 is reporting that the New York Jets are signing former Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey to the practice squad.

He was released by the Browns during the offseason after multiple off-field incidents.

Earlier this season, Winfrey served a two-game suspension stemming from assault charges that were dropped back in June.

He was also arrested for assault in July but was not charged in that incident.

The 23-year-old was selected by the Browns in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.

He played in 13 games for Cleveland during his rookie season. He finished the season with 22 tackles and 0.5 sacks.