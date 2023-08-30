BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are signing standout preseason wide receiver Austin Watkins and quarterback Kellen Mond to the practice squad.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Kellen Mond (7) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Both players were waived on Tuesday when NFL rosters were required to be cut down to 53 players.

No NFL team claimed them off waivers, so they were free to return to Cleveland on the practice squad.

In four preseason games, Watkins piled up 16 receptions for 257 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns.

His 257 receiving yards in the preseason led the entire NFL.

In four preseason games, Mond passed for 390 yards and three touchdowns for the Browns.