BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that veteran running back Kareem Hunt is in Berea visiting with the Browns on Tuesday.

Cleveland is looking to add a running back to the roster after Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending injury in Monday night’s loss to the Steelers.

Hunt played the previous four seasons with the Browns after initially signing as a free agent in 2019.

During his time in Cleveland, he rushed for 1,874 yards with 31 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 132 passes for 973 yards and 17 touchdowns.

But last season, Hunt piled up just 468 rushing yards with four total touchdowns in 17 games. He averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry.

A native of northeast Ohio, Hunt began his career in Kansas City after being selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Toledo. Hunt led the NFL in rushing his rookie season with 1,327 yards for the Chiefs.