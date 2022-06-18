CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Pro Bowl running back is reportedly requesting a contract extension from the Browns, according to a Cleveland.com interview.

Kareem Hunt, who serves as the backup running back to Nick Chubb for the Browns going into the 2022 season, said his agent has already discussed a new deal with the Browns, but Hunt isn’t clear on where negotiations stand.

Hunt has been in Cleveland for three years and grew up in Ohio.

In the interview, Hunt also discussed his relationship with Deshaun Watson, who is facing 24 civil lawsuits from massage therapists who allege sexual misconduct.

“I’m very excited, Deshaun is a great quarterback … he has a good track record of winning on the field and stuff like that and throwing the football, so I guess that’s what’s best for the team. Whatever it takes to win I guess…” Hunt told Cleveland.com.

Hunt also acknowledged the similar situation he went through when he was signed by the Browns, then subsequently suspended eight games after a video showed him assaulting a woman.

Hunt also said former quarterback Baker Mayfield is a great competitor and will be back.

Hunt was a Pro Bowler and the NFL rushing leader in 2017 and has a career total of 5,145 all-purpose yards.

Hunt hopes to finish his career in Cleveland, so discussions are ongoing. He plans to prove his health and capability in the coming season.