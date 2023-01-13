FOXBORO, Massachusetts (WKBN) – Tom Curran of NBA Sports Boston is reporting that New England Patriots assistant coach will not interview with the Cleveland Browns for their defensive coordinator position.

Instead, Jerod Mayo is reportedly working on a long-term deal to remain in New England.

The Patriots released a statement on Thursday that they are in talks with Mayo about a new deal.

The Browns requested an interview with him on Monday, but he has turned down the offer to meet with the team.

In the meantime, the Browns have already interviewed two candidates this week: former Lions’ head coach Jim Schwartz and Steelers’ senior defensive assistant Brian Flores.