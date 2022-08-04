NEW YORK, New York (WKBN) – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has designated former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to hear the league’s appeal of the six-game suspension of Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Deshaun Watson.

According to the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, Goodell or his designee could hear any appeal to the decisions involving the league’s personal conduct policy.

The report says Harvey has previously served as a federal prosecutor and has deep expertise in criminal law, including domestic violence and sexual assault.

There is no specific timetable for the appeal, but the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement says that any appeals will be expedited and final.

If the appeal increases the decision, the NFL Player’s Association could file a federal lawsuit against the league.

The Browns have the day off from training camp on Thursday but will return to the field on Friday.

They open the preseason on Friday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. on the road in Jacksonville. The game will be televised on WYTV-33.