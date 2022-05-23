BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that disgruntled quarterback Baker Mayfield will not attend the Browns’ organized team activities this week.

The workouts are voluntary, but it comes as no surprise that Mayfield will be absent, after the Browns acquired three new quarterbacks during the offseason: Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, and Josh Dobbs.

The Browns are still exploring trade possibilities for the former number-one overall draft pick, with the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers among the teams reportedly interested in acquiring Mayfield.