BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that the MRI Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson underwent on Monday showed no additional damage to his shoulder.

Watson was removed from Sunday’s game for precautionary reasons after taking a hard hit in the first quarter against the Colts.

According to the report, Watson is still working to regain his strength and velocity. Pelissero notes that the specific injury is a strain in his subscapularis muscle which causes pain and weakness in the rotator cuff.

Watson’s playing status for Sunday’s game in Seattle remains unclear.

The Browns and Seahawks will kick off on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.