(WKBN) — Multiple published reports say that former Cleveland Browns’ defensive end Chris Smith has reportedly died at the age of 31.

The cause of death is currently unknown, but his former high school football team posted condolences on social media.

Just last month, Smith signed with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL.

Smith spent the 2018-19 seasons with the Browns and played in 25 games with three forced fumbles and a sack.

In 2019, tragedy struck for Smith when his girlfriend was killed in a roadside car accident.

Smith was originally a fifth-round draft selection by Jacksonville in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Arkansas.

He played three seasons with the Jaguars. He also spent time in the NFL with the Bengals, Raiders, and Texans.