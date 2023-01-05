PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKBN) – TMZ and Alyssa Orange of FOX 24 are reporting that former Cleveland Browns’ running back Peyton Hillis is currently in critical condition after he was injured in a swimming accident in Pensacola, Florida.

Hillis was reportedly saving his children from drowning in the ocean.

The former NFL standout’s children are safe and healthy according to the report.

Hillis remains in intensive care, but is making progress according to a social media update from his uncle Greg Hillis.

“I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better,” the uncle said. “He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and lungs but the doctor say he is improving. I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started. I’m sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all the prayers being thrown up on his behalf.”

The 36-year old has not played in the NFL since the 2014 campaign. He played seven seasons in the NFL. In addition to Cleveland, he also spent time with the Broncos, Giants, Chiefs, and Buccaneers.

Hillis enjoyed his best season with the Browns in 2010 when he rushed for 1,177 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also caught a pair of touchdown passes that season for Cleveland.