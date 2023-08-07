LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns’ safety John Johnson, III is reportedly signing a one-year free agent deal to return to his original team, the Los Angeles Rams.

Jake Ellenbogen was the first to report the signing.

Johnson III spent two seasons in Cleveland after signing as a free agent prior to the 2021 season.



He was released by Cleveland during the offseason.

The veteran safety played in a total of 32 games for the Browns, recording 4 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles with a pair of fumble recoveries.

Johnson III started his NFL career with Los Angeles, playing for the Rams from 2017-2020.

For his career, he has amassed 512 total tackles and 12 interceptions.