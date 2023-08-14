INDIANAPOLIS (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

Harrison spent the past three seasons with the Browns, starting 23 of his 39 games with the team.

He logged 120 total tackles and two interceptions and two fumble recoveries during that time.

Cleveland acquired Harrison from the Jacksonville Jaguars in a trade during the 2020 season in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

The Colts waived safety Aaron Maddox during the move as well ahead of their second preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 19, against the Chicago Bears.