NEW ORLEANS, La. (WKBN) – ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is reporting that former Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is set to meet with the New Orleans Saints on a free-agent visit.

CBS NFL Insider Jonathan Jones is reporting that the meeting will take place on Tuesday.

The Washington Commanders expressed some interest in Hunt back in June.

Hunt played the previous four seasons with the Browns after initially signing as a free agent in 2019.

During his time in Cleveland, he rushed for 1,874 yards with 31 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 132 passes for 973 yards and 17 touchdowns.

But last season, Hunt piled up just 468 rushing yards with four total touchdowns in 17 games. He averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry.

A native of northeast Ohio, Hunt began his career in Kansas City after being selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Toledo. Hunt led the NFL in rushing his rookie season with 1,327 yards for the Chiefs.