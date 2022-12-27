JUPITER, Florida (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that former Cleveland Browns quarterback Charlie Frye is being hired as the new offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic.

The former Akron Zip has previous college coaching experience at Central Michigan, where he also served as offensive coordinator. He was also the director of player development at Florida for two seasons.

In 2021, Frye was the quarterback coach with the Miami Dolphins but was not retained when the team hired Mike McDaniel as head coach.

Frye was originally a third-round draft pick of the Browns in 2005. He was later traded to Seattle and finished his five-year playing career with the Raiders.