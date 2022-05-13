NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns’ Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry is signing a one-year free agent contract with the New Orleans Saints.

Jordan Schultz was the first to report the news, and Landry later confirmed the signing on social media.

The Saints will visit the Browns on Christmas Eve in a regular season matchup.

Landry is from Louisiana and started in the college football ranks at LSU.

The five-time Pro Bowler spent four seasons in Cleveland after being acquired in a trade with the Dolphins in 2018.

Landry played in 59 games with the Browns, piling up 288 receptions for 3,560 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also added 120 rushing yards with four touchdowns and 137 passing yards with one touchdown.