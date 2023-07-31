CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WKBN) — ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that former Browns linebacker Deion Jones has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Jones spent a portion of the 2022-23 campaign in Cleveland after being acquired in a trade with the Falcons.

He played in 11 games for Cleveland with five starts, finishing the season with 2.5 sacks, 44 tackles and six tackles-for-loss.

Jones was originally selected by the Falcons in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of LSU.