ORCHARD PARK, New York (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo is reporting that former Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey is retiring from the National Football League.

Kirksey reportedly informed his current organization, the Buffalo Bills, of his decision on Thursday. The 31-year-old was released by the Texans at the end of training camp and signed with Buffalo’s practice squad shortly thereafter.

Kirksey was originally selected by Cleveland in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played six seasons for the Browns before being released on 2020.

He spent the 2020 campaign with Green Bay and the last two years with Houston.

In 2022, he started all 17 games for the Texans, recording 124 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, and two interceptions.