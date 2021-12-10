GRAMBLING, Louisiana (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that former Cleveland Browns’ head coach Hue Jackson has agreed to a four-year contract to become the new head coach in the college ranks at Grambling State.

He spent the past season as the offensive coordinator at Tennessee State under head coach Eddie George.

Jackson spent parts of three seasons as the Browns head coach before he was fired in October of 2018.

He posted a record of 3-36-1 in Cleveland, including a winless 0-16 season in 2017.

He takes over a Grambling State team that posted a record of 4-7 this season.

In addition to this time as head coach in Cleveland, he previously spent one season as the Oakland Raiders head coach in 2011.

Previous stops as an NFL assistant coach include Cincinnati, Washington, Atlanta and Baltimore.

A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday.