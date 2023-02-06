NEW ORLEANS (WKBN) – ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is reporting that former Cleveland Browns’ defensive coordinator Joe Woods is being hired as the defensive coordinator with the New Orleans Saints.

The 52-year-old spent the past three seasons in Cleveland and was fired following the regular season finale.

The Browns’ defense struggled throughout the season, allowing 331.5 yards per game, which ranked them 14th in the NFL.

They were fifth in the league in passing defense, allowing an average of 196.2 yards per game. Cleveland also struggled against the run, ranking 25th in the league with an average of 135.2 yards allowed per game.

Woods previously served as defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos from 2017-2018. He later was the 49ers’ defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator in 2019 prior to coming to Cleveland.