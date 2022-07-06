CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a trade with the Carolina Panthers for quarterback Baker Mayfield.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport posted the news on social media Wednesday afternoon.

According to the report, the Browns will send Mayfield to Carolina for a conditional Fifth Round draft pick in 2024. The Panthers confirmed the news on Wednesday, however, the deal is pending a physical.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports the Browns will pay $10.5 million of Mayfield’s current contract. The Panthers will be responsible for $5 million, and Mayfield will agree to trim the remaining $3.5 million.

The Cleveland Browns will open the 2022 season at Carolina on Sunday, September 11th.

Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.

In four seasons in Cleveland, Mayfield piled up 14,125 yards and 92 touchdowns, with 56 interceptions in 60 games. He led the Browns to a playoff appearance in 2020, helping them to a win over the rival Steelers.