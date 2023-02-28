BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets will headline the 2023 Hall of Fame game to open the NFL preseason.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

It marks the sixth time the Browns are playing in the game, with the last time coming back in 1999 when the franchise returned to the NFL as an expansion team.

The game will be played Thursday, Aug. 3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

The New York-Cleveland matchup is happening thanks to both teams having players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Former Browns’ left-tackle Joe Thomas is a first-ballot hall-of-famer. He is joined by a pair of former Jets’ standouts Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko.