CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Free agent quarterback Joshua Dobbs is returning to the Cleveland Browns, according to national reports.

Dobbs’ agent, Mike McCartney of Vayner Sports, announced the signing on social media Monday evening.

Dobbs has played for five different teams in the NFL over the last five years, including the Browns. He was signed by Cleveland last April but waived in November when Deshaun Watson returned from suspension.

Drafted in the fourth round by Pittsburgh back in 2017, Dobbs played in five games the following season for the Steelers.

Dobbs made two starts for the Tennessee Titans last season, completing 40 passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns.