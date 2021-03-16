Report: Cleveland Browns find pass rusher in free agency

Takk McKinley is a former first-round draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have reportedly found their next pass rusher in free agency.

According to CBS senior NFL reporter Jonathan Jones, the team is signing Takk McKinley to a one-year contract worth $4 million.

Browns are signing Takk McKinley, per source. One year deal that could reach more than $4M. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 16, 2021

McKinley is the former first-round draft pick of the Falcons. He started 25 games in Atlanta over the last four years and recorded 17.5 sacks and 79 total tackles during that span.

McKinley was claimed off waivers by the Las Vegas Raiders last year but was placed on injured reserve in November and never activated.