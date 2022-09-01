BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network is reporting that the Cleveland Browns held a workout with former Steelers’ tight end Jesse James on Thursday.

The 28-year-old was originally a fifth-round pick by Pittsburgh in the 2015 NFL Draft.

He left the Steelers to sign with the Lions in free agency in 2019 before his contract was terminated.

James played for the Bears in 2021, appearing in 14 games. He finished last season with seven receptions for 62 yards and one touchdown.

The Browns currently have just two tight ends on the roster, David Njoku and Harrison Bryant.