BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are working out free agent veteran quarterbacks A.J. McCarron and Josh Rosen on Thursday.

Regardless of any potential suspension of Deshaun Watson, the team is looking to have a total of four quarterbacks at training camp, which begins next Wednesday in Berea.

McCarron, who finished second in the 2013 Heisman Trophy voting, missed all of last season with a knee injury. The former Alabama Crimson Tide standout saw his season end last Aug. 21 while playing for the Falcons. He was previously a fifth-round pick of the Bengals and has also played for Buffalo, Oakland, Houston and Atlanta.

He has appeared in 17 games during his NFL career, completing 62% of his passes for 1,173 yards and six touchdowns.

Rosen is a former first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals. He spent last season as a backup quarterback in Atlanta and has also previously played for Miami, Tampa Bay, and San Francisco.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

In 24 NFL games, Rosen has completed 54% of his passes for 2,864 yards with 12 touchdowns.

Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, and Josh Dobbs are the Browns current quarterbacks on the roster.