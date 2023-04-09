CLEVELAND (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns are not expected to pursue a reunion with free-agent Kareem Hunt, according to Cleveland.com sports columnist Terry Pluto and national reports.

The 2017 Pro Bowl selection during his rookie year with the Kansas City Chiefs played in four seasons for the Cleveland Browns.

Hunt appeared in 49 total games for the Browns, including all 17 last season but logged career lows in yards per carry (3.8) and yards per catch (6.0).

According to Pluto, there are rumblings around Cleveland that the 27 year-old was “slipping in terms of speed” and they would prefer to explore Jerome Ford in the backup role to Nick Chubb.

Hunt is currently a free-agent after scoring 23 total touchdowns and racking up almost 3,000 total yards in Cleveland.