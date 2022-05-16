BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Josina Anderson of CBS Sports is reporting that Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Deshaun Watson will meet with NFL officials this week in Texas.

Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits from massage therapists who are accusing him of sexual misconduct.

An NFL spokesperson tells the Associated Press that “there’s no timetable as the review is active and ongoing.”

Although he has been cleared from criminal charges, he faces potential discipline from the NFL. The league has been conducting an independent investigation into all charges and may issue a suspension based on violations of the NFL personal-conduct policy.