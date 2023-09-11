BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Cleveland Browns starting right tackle Jack Conklin underwent tests and has suffered a torn ACL and MCL.

The veteran lineman suffered the injury in Sunday’s season-opening win over the Bengals.

Rookie Dawand Jones, a fourth-round draft pick out of Ohio State, will likely replace Conklin in the starting lineup.

Last December, Conklin signed a 4-year contract extension worth $60 million.

Conklin has played in 35 games with the Browns after signing as a free agent in 2020.

He was originally selected at No. 8 overall by the Tennessee Titans.