BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Cleveland Browns starting right tackle Jack Conklin underwent tests and has suffered a torn ACL and MCL.
The veteran lineman suffered the injury in Sunday’s season-opening win over the Bengals.
Rookie Dawand Jones, a fourth-round draft pick out of Ohio State, will likely replace Conklin in the starting lineup.
Last December, Conklin signed a 4-year contract extension worth $60 million.
Conklin has played in 35 games with the Browns after signing as a free agent in 2020.
He was originally selected at No. 8 overall by the Tennessee Titans.