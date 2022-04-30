BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially tradedvalley native Troy Hill to the Los Angeles Rams.

In exchange, Cleveland receives a 2023 fifth-round pick.

Hill previously spent six seasons with the Rams before signing with the Browns in free agency in 2021.

In his lone season in Clevelan, Hill played in 12 games. He finished the season with 2 sacks, 49 total tackles, 7 tackles-for-loss, and three quarterback hits.

Hill has played seven seasons in the NFL with the Bengals, Rams, and Browns.