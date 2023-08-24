BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Insider Jonathan Jones of CBS is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are trading veteran backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the Cardinals.

Cleveland is also sending a 2024 seventh-round pick to Arizona.

In exchange, Cleveland reportedly receives a 2024 fifth-round draft pick.

Dobbs appeared in one preseason game and completed 8-16 passes for 77 yards and one interception.

The news comes just hours after Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Dobbs would serve as the number-two quarterback behind starter Deshaun Watson.

At the moment, Dorian Thompson-Robinson is elevated to the backup role following three strong preseason performances.

Thompson-Robinson leads the NFL in preseason passing yards with 348. He completed 30-46 passes with two touchdowns. He also rushed for 65 yards in exhibition action.

Earlier on Thursday, the Browns also waived quarterback Kellen Mond. However, according to multiple published reports, the Browns have pulled him off waivers and will keep him on the roster.