BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are expected to sign guard Wes Martin to a free agent deal.

Terms of the deal are currently unknown.

Martin is a four-year veteran who spent three of those seasons with the Washington Commanders. He also spent time with the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars.

He has played in 38 games with 11 starts in his NFL career.

He was originally selected by Washington in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

A native of West Milton, Ohio, Martin is a graduate of West Milton High school.