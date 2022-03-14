BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have reportedly signed defensive tackle Taven Bryan to a free agent contract.

The one-year deal is reportedly worth $5 million.

Bryan is a former first round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, selected No. 29 overall back in 2018.



Last season, he appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars, finishing with 15 tackles, 2 sacks, and 8 quarterback hits.

His signing is Cleveland’s first of the NFL offseason.

Cleveland is looking to add depth to the defensive line after Malik McDowell was arrested and is facing legal issues. His future with the team remains unclear.