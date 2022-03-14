BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Network is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are releasing veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

The 5-time Pro Bowler now becomes an unrestricted free agent.

The move comes after the Browns reportedly acquired Amari Cooper in a trade with the Cowboys over the weekend.

Landry was granted permission to seek a trade, but no deal come to fruition.

The Browns were interested in Landry returning, but were unable to agree on a restructured contract.

With the release, the Browns net a cap savings of $14.9 million.

He spent four seasons in Cleveland after being acquired in a trade with the Dolphins in 2018.

He played in 59 games with the Browns, piling up 288 receptions for 3,560 yards and 15 touchdowns.