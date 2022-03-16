BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are re-signing veteran linebacker Anthony Walker to a one-year free-agent contract.

The new deal is reportedly worth $5 million.

Walker signed with Cleveland as a free agent in March of 2021, after spending four seasons in Indianapolis.

Last season in Cleveland, Walker played in 13 games, with 12 starts. He piled up 113 total tackles with a pair of tackles for a loss, and one sack.

The signing will become official when the new league year begins at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.